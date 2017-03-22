Kellie Pickler confirms her reality show’s been renewed for third season

CMTKellie Pickler confirmed to her Twitter followers Tuesday that CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler has been renewed for a third season.

“Yaaaay!!! @KelliePickler #ILoveKP will be back for Season 3 soon on @CMT!” she tweeted.

The reality show follows Kellie as she navigates her madcap relationships with friends, family and the unpredictability of romance alongside her husband, Kyle Jacobs, her complete opposite.

I Love Kellie Pickler shows off the singer’s fun-loving personality, uniquely hysterical witticisms and Southern charm.

