Keith Urban returns to #1 with Ripcord, just as his album goes Platinum

Capitol NashvilleNearly a year after its release, Keith Urban‘s Ripcord is still going strong.

For the past two weeks, it’s been #1 on the Billboard country albums chart, and now it’s also been certified Platinum by the RIAA. That makes Keith one of only two country artists to sell more than a million copies of an album released in 2016. Garth Brooks is the other.

The fifth single from Ripcord, Keith’s collaboration with Carrie Underwood on “The Fighter,” is currently making its way toward country’s top ten.

