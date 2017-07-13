Keith Urban relives March Madness in a Friday night TV special

AT&T AUDIENCE NetworkThis spring, Keith Urban rocked the AT&T Block Party at the March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix, Arizona. Friday night, you can check out his performance in a new TV special.

In addition to new interview footage, the Aussie superstar delivers live versions of hits like “Somewhere in My Car” and “Wasted Time,” the latter of which is from his latest album, Ripcord.

You can preview Keith Urban: Live from Phoenix now on YouTube. The full special airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on AUDIENCE Network.

