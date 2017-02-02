Keith Urban Lifts Spirits with a Bedside Serenade

ABC/Image Group LA If you can imagine how a surprise serenade from Keith Urban might brighten your day — well, you know exactly how some special kids in Nashville felt earlier this week.

The Aussie superstar surprised the families at The Children’s Hospital at Tristar Centennial by showing up to commemorate a decade of the Musicians on Call program with a performance. Keith treated the young patients to an acoustic set of hits like “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time,” “You Look Good in My Shirt” and “Somebody Like You.”

“The power of music to not only connect people, but to bring comfort into someone’s life is something quite divine,” the father of two says. “Visiting with these kids and their families [Wednesday] was truly inspiring, as was the chance to play for them and bring a little light to their day, even if for a few moments.”

Musicians on Call has been lifting the spirits of patients since 1999, with stars like Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and many more lending a hand during its ten years in Nashville.

