Keith Urban leads 52nd ACM nods with seven, Miranda & Maren next with six

Keith Urban leads this year’s ACM nomination with seven nods, including Album of the Year, Single and Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Lady Antebellum unveiled the first round of nominees for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday on CBS This Morning. The rest of the nods were announced live on ETOnline.com.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris both received six nods, while Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw have five apiece. Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton have three nods each.

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean vies to keep his title against previous winners Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood in 2017. Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban both have a chance at their first win in the category.

Luke and Male Vocalist nominee Dierks Bentley will host the show Sunday, April 2, live from the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are the nominations for the 52nd Annual ACM Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie &

