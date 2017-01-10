Keith Urban Is Off to the Races in 2017

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban is off to the races — quite literally.

The Aussie superstar is set to play the annual Legends Day concert on Saturday, May 27, ahead of the Indy 500 on Sunday. Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson will be his special guests on stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Keith won’t be sticking around for the big race, however, because he’ll be off to another major track. He’ll play the Country 500 festival May 28 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Kid Rock, Kip Moore, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Easton Corbin, Eric Paslay and more are also on the bill that Sunday.

