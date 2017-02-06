Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Team Up to Debut “The Fighter” on the Grammys

Capitol NashvilleIt’s already been nominated for a CMA award and been a hit down under, and now Keith Urban‘s duet with Carrie Underwood is getting released as a single in the States.

Keith and Carrie will debut “The Fighter” for the first time on TV on Sunday’s Grammys.

“Writing ‘The Fighter’ came pretty quickly,” Keith says of the tune. “I could hear most the song already in my head on the ride to the studio that day… I was thinking about how long it’s been since I heard a song with a guy and a girl actually speaking back and forth to each other,” he recalls.

“Carrie and I had sung together before,” he adds, “and I thought our voices blended really well, so she was unquestionably the right choice. It was such a relief that she wanted to do it.”

The two superstars have had plenty of opportunities to practice, as they performed “The Fighter” on tour.

“I loved the song when I first heard it,” Carrie says, “and was excited to work with Keith on new music. I had such a great time touring Australia and New Zealand with him in December…”

“The Fighter” is the fifth single from Keith’s album, RIPCORD. All the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country