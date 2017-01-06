Keegan-Michael Key and “Moonlight” Star Trevante Rhodes to Take on “Predator”

ABC/Ron Tom

(LOS ANGELES) The Predator might have just gained two more potential victims.

Keegan-Michael Key is in talks to star in the Shane Black-directed reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also confirmed that Moonlight‘s Trevante Rhodes has already climbed aboard.

Narcos star Boyd Holbrook was confirmed in October as the lead of the the growing cast that includes Olivia Munn as a scientist, and now Rhodes as a fellow Marine veteran buddy of Holbrook’s character.

Incidentally, Black was the first victim of The Predator, part of an alien hunting species, in the original 1987 sci-fi classic. Black, who is also co-writing the reboot, played Hawkins, part of a squad of Special Forces soldiers led by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who find themselves stalked in the jungles of South America.