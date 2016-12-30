Kamara To Leave For NFL Draft

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee redshirt junior running back Alvin Kamara, as many expected, will declare early for the NFL Draft. He made the announcement following Tennessee’s 38-24 victory over Nebraska on Friday afternoon.

It’s been a great 2 years on Rocky Top! I love you all and appreciate the many memories. Go Vols!! — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 31, 2016

Kamara has signed with New York-based Vayner Sports, a sports talent representation agency.

After originally signing with and playing one season for Alabama, Kamara transferred to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, where he spent one season Kamara then came to Tennessee as a five-star junior college recruit and has been one of the most dynamic players in recent history.

Playing as a complimentary back to Jalen Hurd for much of 2015 and early in 2016, Kamara rushed for 1,294 yards on 210 carries over the past two season. He’s also been one of the league’s best receiving backs in that span, recording 74 catches for 683 yards. He was responsible for 24 combined touchdowns on the ground, receiving and in the return game.

Kamara enters an NFL Draft prospect pool that is front-loaded …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider