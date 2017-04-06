Kamara Reportedly Visited Vikings and Panthers

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Former Vol running back Alvin Kamara has steadily risen up draft boards since the end of the Vols’ 2016 season. Kamara has been pegged consistently as a second-round draft pick in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, and some projections even have him going in the first round.

After a solid showing at the NFL Combine and Tennessee’s Pro Day, Kamara is starting to visit some NFL teams. According to a report by Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network, Kamara has visited two teams recently.

#Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara spent yesterday visiting the #Vikings, source said. A possible Adrian Peterson heir. Also got a Carolina visit — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2017

As Rappaport noted, Adrian Peterson is no longer with Minnesota, so the Vikings are likely looking for a replacement for him. The Vikings were dead last in the NFL last season in rushing yards per game, averaging a mere 75.3 yards per game and only 3.2 yards per carry. Kamara averaged 6.2 yards per carry in his 24 games at Tennessee.

Carolina has a little more stable situation at running back than Minnesota, but with Jonathan Stewart entering his 10th season and Cameron Artis-Payne …read more

