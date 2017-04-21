Kacey Musgraves wishes Zac Brown Band “All the Best” on new album

ABC/Image Group LAKacey Musgraves makes a cameo appearance on the new album from the Zac Brown Band.

The Pageant Material singer and the Georgia music-makers duet on “All the Best,” written by renowned Nashville singer/songerwriter John Prine. He originally recorded the track on his Grammy-winning 1991 album, The Missing Years.

“I had so much fun singin’ on one of my favorite old John Prine songs on the new ZBB record,” Kacey shared on social media, along with a video of herself in the studio with ZBB. “Zac — Thanks for always being so kind and supportive to me,” she added.

You can hear the full version of “All the Best” via Zac Brown Band’s new lyric video on YouTube. Their new album, Welcome Home, is due May 12.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country