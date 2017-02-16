Kacey Musgraves wants you to share a #LoveSong

ABC/Paula LoboValentine’s Day may’ve passed, but Kacey Musgraves is still hoping you’ll share the love.

She’s encouraging fans to post a photo via the Cheerity app, along with the #LoveSong. For every picture shared, a download will be donated to the non-profit Music & Memory.

“A #LoveSong that I love is my song ‘Late to the Party,'” the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter shared, along with a snapshot with her grandfather. “[It] kind of reminds me of this moment with my grandpa when we were rushing to the red carpet. I dedicate this song to him, Darrell Musgraves,” she added.



The Music & Memory program helps Alzheimer’s and dementia patients by helping them access their past through the power of song.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country