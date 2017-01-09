Kacey Musgraves Serves Up Some “Moonshine” in Ben Affleck’s New Movie

ABC/Image Group LAKacey Musgraves has a song featured in the new Ben Affleck movie, Live by Night. In the film, Ben plays a bootlegger who becomes a notorious gangster, so Kacey’s tune is appropriately titled “Moonshine.”

“When I first heard [it], I got a really fun, southern vibe from it,” she says of the track, which is a collaboration with Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance. “I thought that it would be kind of a fun challenge for me to figure out how to mix in my own flavor and my bits of harmony with the song,” Kacey adds.

The Texas native says you can be sure she’ll be headed to the movies when Live by Night opens on Friday.

“I am one that loves a cinematic experience,” she reveals, “so I am very excited to go to the theater on the day that it comes out and sit with my friends and hear this song that I’m a part of.”

You can follow Kacey and Foy into the studio to record the song in a new behind-the-scenes YouTube video.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AweLf_fzpew" …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country