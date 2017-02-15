Kacey Musgraves contemplates a drink with Patsy Cline in new episode of “American Masters”

ABC/Paula Lobo PBS will pay tribute to country music pioneer Patsy Cline as part of its Women’s History Month programming in March, as Rosanne Cash narrates a new episode of American Masters.

LeAnn Rimes, Rhiannon Giddens, and actress Beverly D’Angelo — who portrayed the Country Music Hall of Famer in the Loretta Lynn biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter — are just some of the stars who’ll look back on the “Crazy” hitmaker’s legacy.

“She was just kind of a tough girl, you know, singing these really sensitive songs,” Kacey Musgraves says in the new trailer for the documentary. “So it’s kind of a cool juxtaposition there. I feel like you could go out and have a drink with her, but she could also like beat your a**,” she laughs.

You can watch the trailer now on YouTube. Patsy Cline: American Masters premieres March 4.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country