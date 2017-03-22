“K. Oh.” “Wheel of Fortune” contestant’s spectacular “Streetcar” stumble

Getty Images/Paul Warner(LOS ANGELES) — A Wheel of Fortune contestant who was one letter away from solving the puzzle during Tuesday’s show added an X-rated twist to the title of a Tennessee Williams classic.

With “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE” on the board, Kevin made an embarrassing — and unfortunately for him, now viral — misstep: he asked for a “k.”

No, the the literary classic is not called “A Streetcar Naked Desire.”

The next contestant, Lisa, guessed “m” for the win.

“And although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play, but that’s just me.” host Pat Sajak quipped to Lisa, laughing.

Kevin still walked away with $1,000 — as well as a lifetime supply of embarrassment.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment