Justin Timberlake Says His Oscar Nod Is a “Pinch-Yourself” Moment

(LOS ANGELES) — Justin Timberlake received his very first Oscar nomination on Tuesday: Best Original Song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the movie Trolls. He says even though he’s won Grammys and Emmys, he still can’t believe that really happened.

“I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?,'” he tells Deadline. “Obviously it was a great year for Max and Johan and myself with the success of the song. I’m having a pinch-yourself moment.”

He adds that the morning of the announcements, he was “recovering from a late night at the studio” so he slept through them. “When I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife [Jessica Biel] broke the news to me which was even sweeter,” he tells Deadline. “We were just giddy…and I’m still like in a tornado.”

Justin pronounces himself "humbled by the whole thing," adding, "Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone's step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling.

