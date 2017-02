ABC/ Image Group LAJustin Moore has scored six number-one songs on the country airplay charts. He’s had Gold-level album sales. Three of those discs have debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Album Chart. Yet, Justin won’t make his official late-night TV debut until March 7 when he is scheduled to be a guest performer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country