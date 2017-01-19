Justin Moore Goes Neon for “Somebody Else Will”

ABC/Image Group LA Justin Moore‘s last music video may’ve been a comic spoof on classic westerns, but he’s taken an entirely different approach with the treatment for his new single, “Somebody Else Will.”

The Arkansas native is lit in shades of neon in the stylish video for the second release from his Kinda Don’t Care album. Shot at The Sutler just off 8th Avenue South in Nashville, the clip juxtaposes Justin’s performance against an electric night out between a motorbike-riding female and a firefighter.

You can check out the “Somebody Else Will” clip on YouTube. It’s the follow-up to Justin’s latest #1, “You Look Like I Need a Drink.”

