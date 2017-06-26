Justin Hunter Listed as Steelers’ Biggest Standout in Offseason

(photo via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Former Vol wide receiver Justin Hunter has struggled to find his way in the NFL since he left Tennessee early and was taken in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. But he is making some early waves in his new home of Pittsburgh so far.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed the biggest standouts of all 32 NFL teams this offseason thus far, and he believes Justin Hunter has been the biggest standout for the Steelers.

“With Antonio Brown, the reinstated Martavis Bryant, Sammie Coates, Eli Rogers and rookie Juju Smith-Schuster, the Steelers depth chart at receiver would appear to be a tough nut to crack,” Davenport writes. “But Justin Hunter is doing his best to make himself hard to cut.”

Davenport points out that Hunter has made some “wow” plays in Pittsburgh’s OTAs and has been using his athleticism and leaping ability to separate himself from others. But Hunter’s work is far from over.

“Strong OTAs aside, Hunter still faces an uphill climb to make the roster,” Davenports states. “But if he’s having his lightbulb moment, the Steelers receiving corps could be even more stacked in 2017.”

As Davenport says, the Steelers are loaded at receiver …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider