Just pull up “Any Ol’ Barstool” to hear Jason Aldean’s next #1

ABC/Image Group LAIt’s likely only a matter of days before Jason Aldean claims his first #1 since recently winning the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year honor for the second year in a row.

This time, the Georgia native does it with one of his more traditional offerings, “Any Ol’ Barstool.”

“I think one of the things that really has been one of my staples over the years is that… there is a lot of rock and roll influence and a lot of big guitars and things. But there’s also a side of my music that’s really country too,” he tells ABC Radio.

“You know, songs like ‘The Truth’ and things like that that we’ve had over the years,” he says, referencing his #1 from 2009.

If you’re a fan of Jason’s more country side, there’s more where that came from, even on his current album, They Don’t Know.

“There’s a couple of things on this record that are like that, because I love that stuff!” Jason adds. “There’s a song called ‘Whiskey’d Up” on there that’s really cool and kinda tends to be a little bit more straightforward country. You know, it’s just kinda wherever the songs take us is sort of …read more

