“Just Gettin’ Started”: Jason Aldean invites you into the studio as he kicks off album #8

ABC/Image Group LAWith the third single from his They Don’t Know album, “Any Ol’ Barstool,” now in the top ten, Jason Aldean is turning his attention toward his next recording.

“Day 1 album #8… comin’ at ya soon,” the ACM Entertainer of the Year shared on his socials Monday, along with a video of him in the studio.

“Got some pretty cool stuff we’re kicking off here with…” Jason added, while showing off a control room full of producers and engineers, with musicians tuning up on the other side of the glass. “Can’t wait for you guys to hear it!” he said as he closed.

So far, both of Jason’s previous singles from his seventh album, “Lights Come On” and “A Little More Summertime,” have made it to #1.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Day 1 album #8…. comin at ya soon. pic.twitter.com/YdIbJUT2B2 — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 13, 2017

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country