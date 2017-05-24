Jussie Smollett promises second part of the “Empire” season finale will be the “heaviest” in the series’ history

Fox/Chris Fragopane(LOS ANGELES) — Intrigue, drama and Cookie! The two-part season finale of Empire airs tonight and actor Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon on the hit television series Empire, tells ABC Radio that fans will witness some jaw-dropping moments that possibly even the most hardcore fans may not have seen coming.

He says, “This one is probably going to be the heaviest coming up, leading into season four as well.”

Of course, Empire would be nothing without power duo Cookie and Lucious, and according to Jussie, the on-again, off-again pair just might get their happily-ever-after moment.

Jussie adds, “Without giving too much away, we finally see her and Lucious in a place that we maybe have been waiting to see them for a really long time.”

In order to find out if “#Coocious” gets back together and more, tune in to Empire tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment