“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” trailer reveals big departure from original film

(LOS ANGELES) The trailer for the new Jumanji reboot is out and it looks completely different from the 1995 original starring Robin Williams.

In this version, four teenagers find an old video game in their school basement and get sucked inside its jungle setting. But there’s a twist: the teens also become trapped in the bodies of the characters they chose. So for instance, the nerdy kid now looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the tall jock becomes the much-shorter Kevin Hart and the pretty blonde girl becomes…Jack Black.

The characters must not only deal with their new physical forms, but also with the perils of the jungle. Singer Nick Jonas also makes a quick appearance in the trailer, but his character is still shrouded in mystery.

In the original Jumanji, Robin Williams’ character, Alan Parrish, returns to the real world after years of being trapped in the mystical board game. With the help of two children and his childhood best friend, he must finish the game – which brings harrowing elements of the jungle into his suburban home and neighborhood.

