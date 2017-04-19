Julia Roberts named “People” magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman for fifth time

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — For the fifth time — a record for the publication — Julia Roberts has been named People‘s Most Beautiful Woman. The 49-year-old, who first graced the cover of the special issue in 1991, was announced as this year’s cover by editor-in-chief Jess Cagle on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Roberts also talks about her 14-year-old marriage to Daniel Moder, as well as raising their three kids: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 12, and 9-year-old Henry.

Here are the other who made People‘s “Most Beautiful” issue in various categories:

Every Age: These 40 stars set the standard for modern beauty:

20s

Zendaya – 20

Sophie Turner – 21

Camila Mendes – 22

Kelsea Ballerini – 23

Jessica Henwick – 24

Daisy Ridley – 25

Rita Ora – 26

Brie Larson – 27

Alicia Vikander – 28

Karen Gillan – 29

30s

Solange Knowles – 30

Tatiana Maslany – 31

Gal Gadot – 32

Kate McKinnon – 33

Alison Brie – 34

Jennifer Hudson – 35

Olivia Munn – 36

Jordana Brewster – 37

Zoe Saldana – 38

Danai Gurira – 39

40s

Naomie Harris – 40

Charlize Theron – 41

Sarah Paulson – 42

Eva Mendes – 43

Thandie Newton – 44

Sandra Oh – 45

Constance Zimmer – 46

Samantha Bee – 47

Lucy Liv – 48

Nicole Kidman – 49

50s

Connie Britton – 50

Connie Nielsen …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment