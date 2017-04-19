Julia Roberts named “People” magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman for fifth time

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — For the fifth time — a record for the publication — Julia Roberts has been named People‘s Most Beautiful Woman. The 49-year-old, who first graced the cover of the special issue in 1991, was announced as this year’s cover by editor-in-chief Jess Cagle on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Roberts also talks about her 14-year-old marriage to Daniel Moder, as well as raising their three kids: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 12, and 9-year-old Henry.
Here are the other who made People‘s “Most Beautiful” issue in various categories:
Every Age: These 40 stars set the standard for modern beauty:
20s
Zendaya – 20
Sophie Turner – 21
Camila Mendes – 22
Kelsea Ballerini – 23
Jessica Henwick – 24
Daisy Ridley – 25
Rita Ora – 26
Brie Larson – 27
Alicia Vikander – 28
Karen Gillan – 29
30s
Solange Knowles – 30
Tatiana Maslany – 31
Gal Gadot – 32
Kate McKinnon – 33
Alison Brie – 34
Jennifer Hudson – 35
Olivia Munn – 36
Jordana Brewster – 37
Zoe Saldana – 38
Danai Gurira – 39
40s
Naomie Harris – 40
Charlize Theron – 41
Sarah Paulson – 42
Eva Mendes – 43
Thandie Newton – 44
Sandra Oh – 45
Constance Zimmer – 46
Samantha Bee – 47
Lucy Liv – 48
Nicole Kidman – 49
50s
Connie Britton – 50
Connie Nielsen
