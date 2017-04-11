Julia, a Muppet with autism, makes first appearance on “Sesame Street”

HBO/Zack Hyman(NEW YORK) — Julia, a Muppet with autism, made her first appearance on Sesame Street Monday and the longstanding children’s show posted a 10-minute clip online to mark the occasion.

Julia has already been a staple online and in printed books since making her debut in 2015, but Monday marked her first time on the TV show. Advocates say they hope Julia will help young Sesame Street fans and their parents learn more about people with autism.

In Julia’s Sesame Street debut, she helps the other Muppets and people understand how even though she communicates differently, she can still be their friend.

In the clip, the gang is fingerpainting when Big Bird is introduced to Julia. After she doesn’t immediately respond to his greeting and questions about what she is painting, host Alan Muraoka explains that it might take Julia a little longer to answer.

Throughout the show, Alan is the viewers’ guide to understanding Julia and what makes children like her special.

Big Bird continues to try to interact with Julia, but she doesn’t respond. After Big Bird wonders if maybe it’s because she doesn’t like him, Alan explains that Julia has autism. He also lets young …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment