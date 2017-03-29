Judy Garland, Richard Pryor, David Bowie, The Eagles, N.W.A and more added to National Recording Registry

Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz”; Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — If there’s one song you’d think would already be in the National Recording Registry, it’s Judy Garland’s classic take on “Over the Rainbow,” from The Wizard of Oz. That song’s on the list of 25 recordings the Library of Congress revealed this morning have just now been added to the Registry, because of their “cultural, artistic and historical importance to American society and the nation’s audio heritage.”

This year’s list of recordings is as varied as ever, spanning more than a century — the oldest addition is an 1888 wax cylinder recording by a friend of inventor Thomas Edison; the latest, a 1997 album of operatic arias by soprano Renée Fleming.

The seminal 1988 rap album Straight Outta Compton by N.W.A is on the list, as is David Bowie’s 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1980’s Remain in Light by the Talking Heads, and the first Greatest Hits album by The Eagles, the second-best-selling album of all time.

Other individual songs added to the registry include Don Mclean’s “American Pie,” Sister Sledge’s “We …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment