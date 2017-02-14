Judge Dismisses Ridiculous Ticket When Woman Parks 2 Seconds Early

A woman appeared in court after she was ticketed for parking in a place where parking is forbidden between 8 to 10 a.m. Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio looked at the ticket and said: “It was issued at 9.59 and 58 seconds. You can’t park there until 10 o’clock”. Judge Caprio then asked the court inspector if jail time was appropriate for parking two seconds too early. The inspector replied “10 O’clock means 10’o’clock, Your Honor”. Judge Caprio then asked the woman how she got started on her life of crime

— before dismissing the charge.