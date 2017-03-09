Josh Turner to take fans to the “Deep South” with first new album in five years

MCA NashvilleWhen Josh Turner releases his highly-anticipated album on Friday, he wants folks to know he’s been working on the project awhile.

“This whole record has been a long time in the making. I started writing for this record in January of 2013. It’s been a lot of challenges, a lot of hurdles to jump and it’s all finally starting to click,” Josh says.

Deep South will be the Grand Ole Opry hitmaker’s first album in five years, which is an eternity in entertainment time.

“And, no, I have not been gone I’ve been working my butt off this whole time. It’s just funny, like, when things aren’t always going the way you planned people think well where’s Josh? Is he on an extended vacation? Is he hanging out in Fiji somewhere?” Josh laughed. “you know it’s like no, not really.”

The first single, “Hometown Girl,” from Deep South is currently at #12 on the Country Airplay Chart.

“I mean, the fans are really loving this song, it’s fun to listen to. The first time I ever heard it I knew it had the makings of a hit so I’m glad that I was …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country