Josh Turner looks back on a flood of memories, as he marks his 150th Opry performance

MCA NashvilleThis fall, Josh Turner will celebrate his tenth anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. But before the South Carolina native marks that milestone, he had another one to celebrate: on Friday, he made his 150th appearance on country music’s most famous stage.

“I’ve been playing the Opry for 16 years and had honestly lost count of how many times I’d played,” he confessed.

But some of Josh’s most memorable Opry dates didn’t take place at the usual venues.

“It’s surreal to think of 150 appearances at the Opry because there have been performances at the Ryman and performances at the Opry House — I even performed a couple times at Municipal Auditorium during the flood of 2010,” he said, recalling the event that nearly destroyed the Opry’s current home.

Country Music Hall-of-Famers Randy Travis, Charley Pride and the Oak Ridge Boys were all on hand to congratulate Josh on his 150th appearance.

“All About You,” Josh’s follow-up to his #1 “Hometown Girl,” is now climbing the chart. It’s from his #1 album, Deep South.

