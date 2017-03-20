Josh Turner goes deep and hits #1 on the Billboard country albums chart

MCA NashvilleThe five-year wait between albums has paid off for Josh Turner. His sixth studio album, Deep South, debuts this week at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Josh said, “I’ve lived a lot of life since the release of my last album and I’ve learned a lot during the making of this album. I have grown as a writer and as an artist.”

He adds, “It’s been cool to see this culmination of life and lessons and age boiled down into this project and I am really proud of Deep South.”

The current single from the album, “Hometown Girl,” also had a good week. It jumped from 18 to 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

