Josh Malone Says He Feels “Underrated”

Despite having a breakout year as a junior this past season and putting up impressive numbers at the NFL Combine, former Vol wide receiver Josh Malone still isn’t getting consideration in the early rounds by most NFL scouts and mock drafters. And Malone feels like he deserves more attention.

“I do feel underrated,” Malone said in an interview on CBS Sports Radio, “just because every time I step on the field, I feel like I’m one of the best wide receivers in the nation. It’s not a bad thing, flying under the radar. But personally, I do feel underrated.

“I feel like a lot of things on film can put me as one of the top wide receivers in the nation.”

As a junior, Malone caught 50 passes for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns. Malone’s 972 yards were the ninth-most receiving yards in a single season in Vol history, and his 11 scores were tied for the third-most in a season in program history. Throw in a 4.40 second 40-yard dash time at the combine, and Malone has the stats and measurables that compare favorably to the top receivers in this year’s draft class.

