Josh Malone Receives Praise from Multiple Scouts

Josh Malone had a breakout junior campaign as the Vols’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2016. Malone set career marks in catches (50), receiving yards (972), touchdowns (11), and yards per catch (19.4). His impressive junior season was enough for him to feel comfortable forgoing his senior season and declaring early for the NFL draft.

But not everyone agreed with his decision to leave early, and some scouts and analysts claimed they wished they could’ve seen more production from Malone before he declared early. But a couple scouts like what they saw from Malone and think he will make a strong No. 2 receiver in the NFL.

Bucky Brooks, an NFL scout and co-host of the Move the Sticks Podcast for NFL.com, has a high opinion of Malone. Brooks states that Malone’s “slick route-running skills are uncommon for a big receiver, which is why some receiver coaches are certain to fall in love with his talent and potential in the coming weeks.”

Brooks notes Malone's speed and athleticism, but he was more impressed with his awareness and ability to run crisp, clean routes. Brooks stated Malone "shows outstanding patience in setting up defenders with crafty moves at the top

