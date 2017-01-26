Josh Gad Grills Daisy Ridley About “The Last Jedi”

Lucasfilm(LONDON) — While working with co-star Daisy Ridley filming Murder on the Orient Express, Frozen star Josh Gad tried to solve another mystery: finding out what’s the deal with her other film out this year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In a now-viral Facebook video, Gad welcomes Ridley, not yet fully dressed for filming, to his trailer. “I had an important question to ask you,” he noted. “… It’s about today’s scene.”

“Who are the ‘Last Jedi’?”

She laughs, then adds, “You are not doing this, Josh.”

“Is it one or is it more than one?” he continues, alluding to a single or multiple “Last Jedi,” since the name is the same both singular and plural.

So the move title could be a reference to Luke Skywalker or Ridley’s character, Rey, or something else entirely.

Ridley, 24 fires back, “I can’t ask you about ‘Frozen 2.'”

“I’ll tell you that Olaf is in Frozen 2,” Gad, 35, deadpans of his snowman character. “Is it more than one Jedi? Is it ominous, it sounds ominous.”

“It is ominous,” she allows, before refusing to spill any beans, and with a stifled laugh, she turns and makes her escape.