Josh Duhamel returns in “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Actor Josh Duhamel has starred in all but one film in the money-minting Transformers franchise — the previous installment, Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Speaking to ABC Radio’s Good Morning America After Hours, the actor joked that his Transformers: The Last Knight co-star Mark Wahlberg was to blame for his skipping the fourth episode.

“I think Wahlberg had that in his clause: ‘I’m in, but Duhamel’s gotta be out.'” This time around? “We filed a motion,” Duhamel said with a laugh.

The actor explains what’s at stake in The Last Knight, where we learn robots that transform into cars have been around on Earth for longer than there have been cars. Way longer: they were part of the Arthurian legend, and Bumblebee fought Nazis in World War II.

Now they’re fighting for their robotic lives in the modern day.

Duhamel’s Lt. Colonel William Lennox has seen it all in his history with Optimus Prime and his fellow heroic Autobots.

“There’s been a worldwide sort of mandate to destroy all Transformers from the face of the earth, because they’re just causing too much destruction, they’re invading us, and people don’t want them around,” says Duhamel.

