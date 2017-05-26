Josh Dobbs Surprised Himself With Knowledge of Pro-Style Offense

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Despite playing in a spread offense all four years while at Tennessee, former Vol and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs is surprised with how much he already knows about pro-style offenses.

According to Jacob Klinger, a writer for PennLive.com, Dobbs told him he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of concepts and details he knew about pro-style offenses as a rookie.

Chatted with Joshua Dobbs for a while today, said he’s been pleasantly surprised by the amount of pro/traditional concepts he already knew. pic.twitter.com/tx26ou1b58 — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) May 24, 2017

Dobbs ran a spread style offense while at Tennessee, and he ran that offense well, especially in his senior season. Dobbs finished his senior year with 2,946 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes. Dobbs also set program records as a running quarterback with 831 rushing yards and 12 scores on 150 attempts. In his 37 games as a Vol, Dobbs threw for 7,138 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 29 picks while running for 2,160 yards and 32 scores while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

