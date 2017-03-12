Josh Dobbs’ Passion for Football is Questioned

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

While Josh Dobbs was on Tennessee’s roster from 2013-16, fans, commentators, and analysts alike all enjoyed discussing how the full-time starting quarterback could balance his role with the Vols and his demanding class load as an aerospace engineer. Every time the Vols were on television, the commentators for that game would praise him for both his performance on the field and in the classroom.

But now that Dobbs is no longer in school, his passion for a career outside of sports is now leading to scouts questioning his passion for the NFL.

Rumor has it that NFL scouts are now questioning Dobbs’ dedication for playing in the NFL because of his career in engineering he can fall back on. Some believe that because Dobbs has such a bright future outside of football that he won’t give his all to whichever team he ends up with. But Dobbs wants NFL teams to know that his passion for football comes first.

Josh Dobbs made a guest appearance on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss those who would question his dedication to football. During the interview Dobbs said the topic came up but that “my answer to that is I love football.”

