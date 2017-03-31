Josh Dobbs Impresses on Last Day as a Vol at Pro Day

Photo via Will Boling

For the last time in his football career, Josh Dobbs was throwing passes to and working out with his teammates from Tennessee. Dobbs worked out in front of numerous NFL scouts at Tennessee’s Pro Day on Friday morning, and it was the last time he will ever don Tennessee orange as a player on UT’s campus.

And he impressed those watching with his skills.

“I had a very efficient day,” Dobbs said of his performance at the Vols’ Pro Day. “I took snaps under center and in the shotgun. I think I was able to show that I can make all the throws on the field whether it’s the short or intermediate balls, and I can also make the deep throws.

“At the end of the day, we might be in the (shotgun) 95% of the time (at Tennessee), but it’s the same schemes, the same progression, the same concepts, the same reads. Being able to make that transition will be seamless for me, and I’ve been able to see that throughout the process. I’ve redefined myself even more as a competitor than I already was. I already had a competitive spirit, but every time I step on the field …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider