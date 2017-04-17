Josh Dobbs Impresses at Gruden’s QB Camp

Josh Dobbs’ long-awaited appearance on ESPN’s Gruden’s QB Camp aired on Sunday, and Dobbs impressed in his time on it.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Jon Gruden has hosted his film session with quarterbacks prior to the NFL Draft for the last eight years, and Dobbs is the first Tennessee quarterback to appear on the show since Tyler Bray did in 2013. Over 50 quarterbacks have been in the film room with Gruden since 2010, including Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, and Dak Prescott.

This year’s participants are Dobbs, Brad Kaaya (Miami), DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame), Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Nathan Peterman (Pittsburgh), Mitch Trubisky (North Carolina), and Deshaun Watson (Clemson).

Dobbs spoke about being an aerospace engineer, broke down read progressions on the field, ,and even asked Gruden a question he couldn’t answer.

Here’s the full video of Dobbs’ appearance on Gruden’s QB Camp:

