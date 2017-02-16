Josh Dobbs Has Scholarship Created in His Honor

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

A University of Tennessee alumni chapter in Atlanta, Georgia is creating a scholarship in honor of former Vol quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs, who is also a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, recently finished up his football career for the Vols and already has his degree from the University of Tennessee. The chapter is raising money through a Volstarter account and has already raised over $3,600 for the scholarship. Their goal is to raise $25,000 total to endow the scholarship.

According to a report by WATE, Chris Ideker, a chapter board member, said the chapter chose to honor Dobbs because “of the type of student and citizen he was.” Ideker also mentioned he wants the Dobbs family to establish the criteria for the recipients of the scholarship.

“When Joshua was beginning his career, you had the academic scandal to UNC and the unionization movement at Northwestern,” Ideker said. “Many of us were questioning whether the idea of a true student-athlete was a thing of the past.

“Then, here comes this kid from Alpharetta who majors in aerospace engineering with a minor in business and finishes a year early. His accomplishments on the field were awesome, but that was just a platform to …read more

