Josh Dobbs Goes in Second Round According to a Recent Mock Draft

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Now that the NFL season is officially over, it’s mock draft season. Everyone from national analysts such as Mel Kiper Jr. and Matt Miller to sites like Pro Football Focus are firing out their projections for the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. And one of the more recent ones has a former Vol being taken much higher than expected.

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs has helped his draft stock with a strong showing this offseason. Dobbs shined in practices leading up to the Senior Bowl and played well in the game itself, and one site was impressed enough with his work there and at Tennessee to predict him to be taken on the second day of the NFL Draft.

WalterFootball.com has Josh Dobbs going to the Cleveland Browns with the 52nd overall pick in the upcoming 2017 draft. Here’s what the staff at Walter Football had to say about their projection: