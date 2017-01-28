Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton Draw Praise at Senior Bowl

Tennessee had two players participating in the 2017 Senior Bowl, and both of those players stood out when they were on the field for the South team on Saturday.

Former Vols Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton suited up for the South team and took on the North team in Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Dobbs started at quarterback for the South while Sutton started at defensive back. And both drew praise for their performance both during the game and during the practices leading up to the game.

Josh Dobbs completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts for 104 yards with his longest completion going for 24 yards. Four of Dobbs’ completions went to former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. Dobbs’ only glaring mistake on the afternoon wasn’t even all his fault. Dobbs threw an interception, but that errant throw only came after one of his offensive tackles ran into him as he was throwing the ball. Otherwise, Dobbs only had two incomplete passes during the game.

Dobbs starts 2-2 including this play action toss. Keepin it easy early pic.twitter.com/XEdGHs7M8c — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSports) January 28, 2017

Cam Sutton showed off his versatility in the Senior Bowl and in the practices …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider