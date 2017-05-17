Jordan Peele teams up with J.J. Abrams and Misha Green for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele is teaming up with Underground showrunner Misha Green and J.J. Abrams for HBO’s new horror series Lovecraft Country.

Deadline reports that the trio will executive produce the project, based on Matt Ruff’s anthology of the same name. As in the book, the series will follow Atticus Black, a young man who embarks on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America with his friend and his uncle to locate his missing father.

The name of the series is inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, a hugely influential horror writer of the early 20th century. As with Peele’s smash movie Get Out, the series is a look at the horror genre from the African-American point of view.

Peele initiated the project, first bringing the book to J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, and then enlisting Green.

No word on when the series will officially launch.

