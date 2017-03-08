Jordan Peele says he’s planning on creating more social thrillers

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Jordan Peele has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After his directorial debut, Get Out, exceeded box office expectations by grossing more than $75 million since its Feb. 24 release, the sketch comedian says he’s putting Key and Peele behind him and focusing solely on social thrillers.

“Never say never, but this is an official turn,” Peele tells ABC Radio. “I feel that this is me using all of my abilities that I’ve learned to the best of my ability. I feel like it is my purest form of expression so far and I love it. I’ve got several different social thrillers I want to make.”