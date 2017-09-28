Jones: Vols’ Last 2 Years Have Been Some of the Best in Last 20 Years

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

When Butch Jones took over as Tennessee’s head football coach, the Vols were arguably at their lowest point in program history. Tennessee hadn’t won more than seven games in a season since 2007 when Jones took over in 2013, and they wouldn’t win more than that in his first two years either.

But then Tennessee won nine games in 2015 and looked to be on their way to finally being “back.”

The Vols started out strong in 2016, going 5-0 to start the year with dramatic wins over SEC East rivals Florida and Georgia. Tennessee appeared to be back to their winning ways for the first time in a decade.

But as Vol fans know, things went downhill from there.

Tennessee lost four of their final seven games of the regular season after starting out 5-0, and those losses cost them an SEC East title and also a shot at playing in the Sugar Bowl.

This season the Vols are 3-1 in 2017, but the last couple weeks have done little to give Vol fans something to cheer about. Tennessee lost on a last second play to Florida, and they struggled to defeat winless UMass last week at home.

Right now, Vol fans …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider