Jones Says Every Job Is Open For New-Look Vols This Spring

Every job will be open, and the players competing for Tennessee this spring will have a new look.

Those were two of the primary messages of UT coach Butch Jones as he spoke to the media on Monday afternoon one day ahead of the Vols taking the practice field for the first of 14 spring practice sessions that will lead up to the Orange and White Game on April 22 in Neyland Stadium.

“I think it’s been a very, very productive offseason,” Jones said as he gets set to begin his fifth year of spring practices in Knoxville.

And while that’s a common refrain from coaches around the nation this time of year, there are reasons to believe that Tennessee might be physically ahead of where its been in the past. At this time last year, the offseason program was in transition. Former head football strength and conditioning coach Dave Lawson had moved to working with other sports before he ultimately left the school altogether on April 22, 2016.

A year later, the Vols are being led by one of the most recognized strength and conditioning coaches in the nation – NFL strength coaching veteran Rock Gullickson – who came to Tennessee from the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider