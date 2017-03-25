Jones On Top Of Hot Seat List

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI
Common sense says that Butch Jones is facing a lot of pressure in 2017.
A new list from Tom Fornelli on CBSSports.com indicates that Jones’ seat is on fire. Jones is listed as No. 1 on this list of coaches on the hot seat heading into the 2017 after he finished 2016 with a 9-4 record and a Music City Bowl win after facing championship expectations coming into the season.
Here’s what Fornelli had to say about Jones and the Tennessee situation:
“In the end, I had to go with Jones ahead of (Notre Dame’s Brian) Kelly on this list. Unlike Kelly, Jones doesn’t have an appearance in a national title game or a Fiesta Bowl on his resume at Tennessee. All Jones really has on his Vols resume at this point are a lot of expectations that his teams have failed to live up to.
Now, I don’t really hold last season against Jones. Tennessee entered the year as the popular pick to win the SEC East, and for the first half of the season, the Vols were playing like it. Then the injuries came, and they kept coming. After starting the season 5-0, the Vols finished the regular …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider