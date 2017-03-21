Jones: New Staff Has Been “Invigorating” For Players

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI

Butch Jones spoke at length on Monday about the changes he’s seeing physically in the team after a portion of the offseason with new strength coach Rock Gullickson.

That’ll be one noticeable change on the practice field when the Vols take the field for the first time this spring on Tuesday afternoon, but the other major change comes in who will be leading over half of the position groups.

Five new staff members will make their UT coaching debut, while a sixth, offensive coordinator Larry Scott, will be in a different role than last season. The changes came for a variety of reasons this offseason, but most can ultimately be traced back to Tennessee failing to match lofty 2016 expectations.

“As a leader it is always difficult to make changes and you are in constant evaluation of your program and what you need,” Butch Jones said. “Each team is different and each year is different. I have been excited about the staff. I think the chemistry has been there almost instantaneously. We have done a great job of spending quality time together and I think any time you add individuals that have the experience that they have, it lends …read more

