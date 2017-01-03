Jones: Finding QB Developer Is “No. 1 Priority”

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones needs an offensive coordinator after the departure of Mike DeBord, who is heading out to take the same position at Indiana.

Jones said he’ll explore all options – NFL coaches, college coaches and internal candidates – when he spoke to the media on Tuesday evening via conference call. He said it’ll be a challenge to even respond to all the text messages he’s received since news came out from DeBord’s departure earlier on Tuesday.

He did put one strong prerequisite on the hire: The new offensive coordinator needs to specialize in developing the most important position on the field.

“So somebody that fits, that’s can connect with our players, obviously can develop our players and whether it’s an internal candidate or an external candidate – the No. 1 priority that we have to do is get in here a great developer of quarterbacks,” Jones said as he discussed making his third coordinator switch in the past three years. “Having some very talented quarterbacks in our program – the quarterback develop is obviously going to be very, very important.”

Quarterback coaching was one glaring hole on the resume for DeBord. While officially functioning as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,

Source:: Rocky Top Insider