Jones Comes Out In Favor Of Redshirt Rule Proposal

Butch Jones was one of several SEC coaches that came out in favor of a new proposal that would allow players who appear in four games or less to retain their redshirt status in the future.

“I would definitely be in favor of that,” Jones said on the SEC spring coaches’ teleconference on Monday. “Everything with these young players is about growth and development, but also gaining experience and, as we know, they are like raising your own children. “They grow up and develop at different rates of speed. For us, we’ve had the challenge in building this program of creating depth. I’d say out of our 22 starters when we started preseason camp this year, we only had five that started every game, so I think being able to put a young man in those early games to see how they to react to it – I think that they can develop confidence.”

Current NCAA rules state that a player loses his redshirt if he appears in even one play during a given season. A player can apply for a medical hardship, and an extra year of eligibility, if he meets certain qualifications. But a fully healthy player burns a full …read more

