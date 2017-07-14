Jon Stewart surprises Jimmy Kimmel to celebrate a Bar Mitzvah

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel welcomed 13-year-old Will Reuben to the show by video. It seems the young man, who is from Media, Pennsylvania, recently had a Bar Mitzvah — the Jewish tradition which celebrated when a young boy becomes a man — and his party theme was Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Jimmy said he wasn’t going to Pennsylvania, but sent Will a giant ice sculpture of Guillermo and filmed a video, which was played at the Bar Mitzvah. He welcomed Will to the show via video and while he was talking to him, Jon Stewart made a brief surprise appearance.

The beloved comedian asked Will why he idolizes Jimmy, who, he pointed out, is not Jewish. He razzed Jimmy a bit then admonished the young man about him saying, “Don’t be fooled by his learned-looking beard and his puffy, sad eyes. He’s not Rabbinical — he’s just unhealthy!”

Kimmel joked that any money Will received at his Bar Mitzvah he should split since he used the Kimmel show as the theme for the party. Will stammered a bit at first, but then announced that he’s very sweetly donating half of his gift money to the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment